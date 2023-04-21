Women try to perform risky stunt on bike, viral video shows what happened next

screengrab

New Delhi: There are numerous videos on the internet of people performing risky actions. We're confident you've never seen anything like what we're going to show you. Because a video of women performing a daring act from bike has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. The jaw-dropping video was shared on Instagram by a user named @stylish_boy_8911 and has received nearly one million likes to date.

The now-viral video shows a woman riding a bike and attempting a dangerous stunt. Moments later, the woman loses her balance and crashes to the ground, embarrassing herself in front of the camera.

The video was posted few days ago and has received nearly one million likes since then. The post drew a flood of comments from netizens who shared their hilarious responses in the comment section. “ Well try koi na ek din pass ho jaoge himmt ni harni hai ” wrote a Twitter user. "Aur ban lo hero," wrote another. "Kuch bhi karne se pahle apne maa baap ke bare me sochna zarur"expressed a third. "Bahut bahut shukar Karo warna gir jate "a fourth was shared.

