IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eye historic ODI feats as India take on Australia Down Under
Kali Puja 2025: Date, shubh muhurat, puja timings, rituals, and celebrations to seek Maa Kali’s divine blessings
Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?
Jolly LLB 3: Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao celebrate 'success' of Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi-starrer, Badhaai Ho actor says 'what more could..'
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill
VIRAL
In the viral video, a group of women are seen sitting in a row, similar to what is typically seen at kirtan or bhajan events.
Rapper Travis Scott is all set to launch his first tour in India this week, and the growing youth craze for concert culture has created a buzz. Surprisingly, it's not just young people who are joining the trend, but even middle-aged women have joined in, singing Travis Scott's popular single "Fan" with a unique twist to desi tunes during their kirtan sessions. This group of women is going viral on social media for their fun mix of "Fan" during kirtan.
In the viral video, a group of women are seen sitting in a row, similar to what is typically seen at kirtan or bhajan events. To the beat of drums and percussion, one woman begins singing "Fan," followed by others joining in the chorus. Ultimately, despite the rhythmic breaks and uneven beats, the entire group enjoys the song, imbuing it with a devotional and desi touch.
This video is going viral just before Travis Scott's first tour in India. However, after seeing this funny video, people are demanding tickets for this concert, where the rapper will perform in Delhi and Mumbai, instead of the actual tickets. One user wrote, "Need passes for this immediately."
Rapper Travis Scott is all set to make his India debut this year as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour. A few months ago, he announced that he would perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18 and 19, 2025. However, fans were disappointed when no shows were announced in Mumbai. In July, the rapper revealed that he would also have a show in Mumbai on October 19.
Also read: 42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years