Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral

In the viral video, a group of women are seen sitting in a row, similar to what is typically seen at kirtan or bhajan events.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 04:52 PM IST

Rapper Travis Scott is all set to launch his first tour in India this week, and the growing youth craze for concert culture has created a buzz. Surprisingly, it's not just young people who are joining the trend, but even middle-aged women have joined in, singing Travis Scott's popular single "Fan" with a unique twist to desi tunes during their kirtan sessions. This group of women is going viral on social media for their fun mix of "Fan" during kirtan.

In the viral video, a group of women are seen sitting in a row, similar to what is typically seen at kirtan or bhajan events. To the beat of drums and percussion, one woman begins singing "Fan," followed by others joining in the chorus. Ultimately, despite the rhythmic breaks and uneven beats, the entire group enjoys the song, imbuing it with a devotional and desi touch.

This video is going viral just before Travis Scott's first tour in India. However, after seeing this funny video, people are demanding tickets for this concert, where the rapper will perform in Delhi and Mumbai, instead of the actual tickets. One user wrote, "Need passes for this immediately."

 

 

Travis Scott's India Tour

Rapper Travis Scott is all set to make his India debut this year as part of the Circus Maximus World Tour. A few months ago, he announced that he would perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 18 and 19, 2025. However, fans were disappointed when no shows were announced in Mumbai. In July, the rapper revealed that he would also have a show in Mumbai on October 19.

Also read: 42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years

 

