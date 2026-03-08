Women's Day 2026: Happy Women's Day WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes, know this year's theme

Cricketer Shivam Dube reveals how South Africa loss sparked India's T20 World Cup surge: 'We were a completely different team'
VIRAL
March 8 is celebrated as International Women's Day globally. The day not only celebrates women's achievements but remembers their innate traits of resilience, intelligence and ability to multitask while achieving some of the biggest feats that change history and become inspirational for generations to come. We remember women of significance on this day to remind the humankind of her endless power to make anything possible.
The theme for International Women’s Day 2026 is “Give To Gain,” emphasising on the significance of mutual support and collective progress. The theme focuses on the acts of giving in various forms, like donations, sharing knowledge, providing resources and infrastructure, giving visibility and advocacy, or supporting women through education, training, mentoring, equalpay, justice, opportunities, safety, and time.
"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." – Malala Yousafzai
"A woman is like a tea bag—you never know how strong she is until she gets in hot water." – Eleanor Roosevelt
"Well-behaved women seldom make history." – Laurel Thatcher Ulrich
"The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." – Eleanor Roosevelt
"Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away." – Maya Angelou (twist for women's resilience)
"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent." – Eleanor Roosevelt
"I am grateful to be a woman. I must have done something great in another life." – Maya Angelou
"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." – Michelle Obama
-Happy Women’s Day! Shine bright and inspire the world.
-Wishing all women a day full of love, respect, and joy.
-Cheers to strength, courage, and endless possibilities!
-May your life be filled with happiness and success.
-Celebrating the beauty, power, and wisdom of every woman
May your journey always be filled with success a nappiness. Happy Women's Day!
Wishing you the confidence to chase your dreams and the strength to achieve them.
Happy Women's Day! Your determination and spirit are truly inspiring.
Celebrate your power and embrace your uniqueness. Happy Women's Day!
Here's to strong women: may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.