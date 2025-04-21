The Himba tribe has a population of approximately 50,000, with most members dedicating their time to agricultural activities.

The world is a realm of endless wonders and enigmas, with each discovery unveiling further mysteries. Numerous tribal communities worldwide remain isolated from contemporary advancements, preserving their ancient lifestyles. These tribes possess unique customs and traditions, often unfamiliar to outsiders. Residing in remote forests, far from modern society, they adhere to age-old traditions, and their governments strive to protect them from potential extinction.

Where these women live?

The Himba tribe, residing in northern Namibia, Africa, for centuries, maintains a unique tradition of abstaining from bathing. Bathing is strictly forbidden for members of this semi-nomadic tribe, with women only bathing once in their lives, on their wedding day. These women are often considered the most beautiful in Africa.

The Himba people are recognised for their distinctive red ochre body colour and unique jewelry. They are also celebrated for their deep-rooted cultural traditions and beliefs. This tribe maintains a special relationship with their environment, excelling in agriculture, animal husbandry, and hunting.

Himba tribe: Total population

The Himba tribe has a population of approximately 50,000, with most members dedicating their time to agricultural activities.

How do they matintain hygiene

To maintain hygiene, the Himba people utilise smoke baths, which help eliminate germs and bacteria. Women also employ a unique method of cleansing, using steam baths prepared with boiled herbs. This practice prevents body odor. Additionally, they apply a special lotion made from animal fat and hematite, acting as a sunscreen to protect their skin from the sun's harsh rays.

The Himba community, accustomed to the challenging conditions of the desert environment, relies on a staple diet primarily of porridge made from maize or millet, which is consumed at all meals throughout the day. However, they enjoy meat during weddings and special events. Similar to other tribal communities in Africa, the Himba people rely heavily on cattle, and individuals without cows may face a lack of respect within the group. They rear livestock, including cows, goats, and sheep, with the task of milking the cows being primarily performed by women.