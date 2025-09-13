Women in THIS tourist country rent boyfriends to escape family marriage pressure

While renting a partner may temporarily overcome parental expectations, it reflects the ongoing tension between traditional values ​​and modern realities in Vietnam.

In a society where family expectations often weigh heavily on young adults, Vietnamese women have found a solution to the pressure of marriage: renting a boyfriend.

This unconventional practice is becoming popular among women who want to escape the stigma of being single, especially during family celebrations such as the Lunar New Year, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Take the example of Minh Thu, a 30-year-old professional who took a man as her boyfriend after facing increasing pressure from her parents. The man, who was adept at household chores and family happiness, quickly won over her parents.

"The day he came to my house, he helped my mother cook and chatted with my relatives. It had been a long time since I saw my parents so happy and proud of me," Thu told SCMP.

Similarly, another woman, Khanh Ngoc, brought home a handsome man to please her parents, improving her family's situation.

"My relationship with my parents has improved since then," he told SCMP.

The practice has even spawned a small industry. "Professional mover" Hieu Tuan, 25, undergoes rigorous training to meet clients' varied needs - from casual outings to elaborate family scenarios.

"I have to go to the gym, learn to sing, cook, take photos, and work on my conversation skills to meet the expectations of many clients," he told SCMP.

Although his services may seem like a lifeline for those under pressure, they also highlight a deeper societal struggle with changing norms.

However, experts warn of the potential harms.

Nguyen Thanh Nga, a researcher at the Vietnam Academy of Journalism and Communication, told SCMP: "If it is exposed, families may suffer deep emotional trauma and lose trust. In addition, renting a partner is not legally protected in Vietnam, so women should be particularly cautious."

While renting a partner may temporarily overcome parental expectations, it reflects the ongoing tension between traditional values ​​and modern realities in Vietnam.

Also read: Is Ahmedabad really India’s safest city? This French woman shares her experience