With incredibly hectic lifestyles these days, our stress levels continue to touch the ceiling. And, people keep coming up with new ways to combat mental strain in their daily lives. One such method has surfaced in China, where many women are paying up to receive hugs from men.

With incredibly hectic lifestyles these days, our stress levels continue to touch the ceiling. And, people keep coming up with new ways to combat mental strain in their daily lives. One such method has surfaced in China, where many women are paying up to receive warm hugs from men. Yes, you read that right. Women are paying up to 50 yuan (Chinese currency; nearly Rs 600) for five-minute hugs from so-called man mums. The term is used to describe men who have a gentle side and can offer comforting embraces.

Hugs arranged via apps

As per a report by The South China Morning Post (SCMP), the service is being used by many students and working women in the Asian country, and is arranged through online chat apps. The paid hugs are usually exchanged in public places such as shopping centers and subway stations.

Women choose their preferred "man mums" based on a range of factors such as their manners, patience level, body type, and appearance. They often talk to the men online before arranging a meet. Some tall, athletic women may also be considered for the service, the SCMP report added.

Online posts surface

Most of such paid hugs take place at public spaces and cost anywhere between 20 to 50 yuan (approximately Rs 250 to 600).

A viral online post from a Chinese student said she wanted a kind and fit "man mum" so as to cope with the pressure of completing her thesis. "I was hugged once in secondary school and felt safe. We can just hug for five minutes at an underground station," she wrote in the widely-shared post, that has garnered tens of thousands of comments.