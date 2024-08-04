Women from this Indian state consume most alcohol, it is...

This increase in alcohol consumption and shifting drinking patterns reflect broader changes in social habits and access to alcoholic beverages across different regions of India

Over the last decade, India has seen a notable rise in alcohol consumption. A 2019 study by TU Dresden in Germany found that from 2010 to 2017, alcohol consumption in India increased by 38%, climbing from 4.3 to 5.9 litres per adult per year. This period also saw a surge in locally produced whisky and gin, leading to changes in drinking preferences and habits among both men and women.

The National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5 from 2019 to 2022 indicates that alcohol consumption is higher in rural areas compared to urban areas. Among the states, Arunachal Pradesh leads with the highest proportion of drinkers: 53% of men and 24% of women. For women, Arunachal Pradesh is followed by Sikkim, where 16% of women drink alcohol.

Several factors might contribute to the rising alcohol consumption among women in India. Increased financial independence and changing societal roles have allowed more women to afford and access alcohol. Additionally, the expansion of the alcohol market with more diverse options and local brands might have made alcohol more accessible to women.

This increase in alcohol consumption and shifting drinking patterns reflect broader changes in social habits and access to alcoholic beverages across different regions of India.