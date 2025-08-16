Women dance to Badi Mushkil, but cameraman becomes star of video: 'He completely stole...'

A video of two women dancing to the Bollywood hit Badi Mushkil has gone viral on social media, but the spotlight was stolen by the cameraman. As the women performed, he recorded the video while perfectly matching the dance steps to the song, leaving viewers amazed.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Syuzo Film and has already received nearly 8 million views. It begins with two girls performing to Badi Mushkil, but soon the cameraman becomes the centre of attention. While filming, he flawlessly followed the choreography without missing a beat. The final result looked smooth and well shot, making his unique way of filming stand out.

Watch the video here

Social media reactions

People online were quick to react. One comment read, “The cameraman did better than the girls.” Another user wrote, “He completely stole the show.” Many praised his high energy with one saying, “Cameraman’s vibes are on another level, more excited than the models.”

About the song

The song Badi Mushkil, sung by Alka Yagnik, is from the 2001 film Lajja directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It originally featured Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala and has now gone viral once again thanks to the cameraman’s performance.

