Woman works out in saree in gym, viral video has 43 million views

New Delhi: Working out in a gym is a challenging task. Individuals routinely wear athletic attire when working out in a gym for maximum convenience and comfort. But has anyone ever seen a woman working out in a saree at a gym? To prove that, let us show you a clip featuring a woman fitness enthusiast named Reena Singh. Reena is a fitness freak who regularly posts workout-related content on her account.

Watch the video here:

In the now-viral video, Reena donned a pink saree and can be seen doing cardio. She then performs a pulldown exercise on a machine, as well as a tyre lift and squats as part of her workout.

The video has over 43.1 million views and numerous reactions. Reena's fitness routine astounded everyone. Many people simply asked her how she works out so well while wearing a saree. Others commented on how difficult Reena's routine was to manage while wearing a saree.

Check out some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments said, Yahi log dusro ko bolne ka moka dete h phir.. Ki gym bhi saree pehen ke hota h.. Gym wear ki kya zarurat h (These people give others an opportunity to point out that one can also work out in a saree and doesn’t need gym attire),." A second person added, "Saree is okay but encourage them to wear gym wear to avoid injury. Some exercises can be performed but not all, like the first one. So, I feel you should encourage them to wear proper clothes to avoid injury.." A third person commented, "Motivational se zada comedy reel he (It more of a comedy reel than being motivational),."