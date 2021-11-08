Headlines

Woman wins Rs 7.4 crore by getting COVID-19 vaccine

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2021, 08:11 PM IST

COVID-19 vaccination is going on in full swing all over the world since this is the only way to prevent coronavirus infection. However, some people are still afraid of getting this vaccine and that is why several countries are offering some attractive offers to make their citizens aware. Recently, a case has come to light from Australia where the fate of a woman changed due to getting the vaccine. She became a millionaire after getting the coronavirus vaccine.

According to a report published in The Australian, 'The Million Dollar Wax Campaign' is going on in Australia these days, in which a woman named Joanne Zhu won the million-dollar lottery. In Indian currency, it is about Rs 7.4 crore. Joanne is one of the millions of Australians who got the coronavirus vaccine at the request of the government and became a millionaire in the lucky draw.This award to Joanne has been given not only by the Government of Australia but also by many social workers and charitable organizations there. Huge prize money was announced to make people aware of getting vaccinated there, after which this campaign of The Million Dollar Wax Alliance got a very good response.

As per the report, about 3 million people participated in this lucky draw, one of which was Joanne. Before getting the vaccine, Joanne had no idea that when she wakes up the next morning, she would have become a millionaire. Even when the authorities called her for the first time to give this lottery to her, Joanne did not even pick up the call.When the media talked to Joanne, she said that after getting the cheque of the lucky draw, she would give gifts to the family members and invest in her future. At the same time, Joanne also said that if the border opens for the Chinese New Year, she wants to travel with her family on a first-class ticket and book a five-star hotel.

