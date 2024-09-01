Woman who married herself is now divorcing herself after 1 year, reason will leave you shocked...

A woman who married herself after struggling with dating has now divorced herself, admitting the experience was too much pressure. Suellen Carey, 36, first gained attention last year when she shared her unique wedding to herself with her Instagram followers. Originally from Brazil, Suellen now lives in London, where she celebrated her solo wedding.

However, after just 12 months of "sologamy," Suellen has announced her decision to end the marriage. She explained that she had undergone couples therapy with herself and realised the importance of self-reflection. "It’s crucial to know when to end a cycle," she said, adding that she often felt overwhelmed by the pressure to be perfect for herself, reported the Mirror.

Suellen admitted that the experience sometimes left her feeling lonely, highlighting the importance of connecting with others. Despite her efforts, including 10 therapy sessions with therapist Eduardo Omeltech, she ultimately chose to divorce herself.

Eduardo praised Suellen's journey of self-discovery, noting that her decision to seek a partner reflects her desire for deeper connections with others.

Now, Suellen is ready to explore new relationships, expressing that her self-marriage was a valuable process of healing and growth.

Suellen's story has sparked conversation about the balance between self-love and social interaction, reminding others that personal growth is an ongoing journey.