'Aapko lagta casual hai par...': Umpire Anil Chaudhary’s big revelation about India skipper Rohit Sharma - Watch

Meet man whose bad experience with doctor led him to start business, not from IIT, IIM, built India's largest chain of..

Meet man, who used to earn Rs 5000 monthly, now owns assets more than Rs 4000 crore, he is...

9 times actors got into heated arguments with media

9 most-awaited OTT releases in September 2024

MS Dhoni’s 5 sources of income after international retirement

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

'We have...': When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared why she 'fights everyday' with Abhishek Bachchan

IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack casting director Mukesh Chhabra defends naming Muslim hijackers Bhola, Shankar in show

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Woman who married herself is now divorcing herself after 1 year, reason will leave you shocked...

Her story has sparked conversation about the balance between self-love and social interaction

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:40 PM IST

Woman who married herself is now divorcing herself after 1 year, reason will leave you shocked...
A woman who married herself after struggling with dating has now divorced herself, admitting the experience was too much pressure. Suellen Carey, 36, first gained attention last year when she shared her unique wedding to herself with her Instagram followers. Originally from Brazil, Suellen now lives in London, where she celebrated her solo wedding.

However, after just 12 months of "sologamy," Suellen has announced her decision to end the marriage. She explained that she had undergone couples therapy with herself and realised the importance of self-reflection. "It’s crucial to know when to end a cycle," she said, adding that she often felt overwhelmed by the pressure to be perfect for herself, reported the Mirror.

Suellen admitted that the experience sometimes left her feeling lonely, highlighting the importance of connecting with others. Despite her efforts, including 10 therapy sessions with therapist Eduardo Omeltech, she ultimately chose to divorce herself.

Eduardo praised Suellen's journey of self-discovery, noting that her decision to seek a partner reflects her desire for deeper connections with others. 

Now, Suellen is ready to explore new relationships, expressing that her self-marriage was a valuable process of healing and growth. 

Suellen's story has sparked conversation about the balance between self-love and social interaction, reminding others that personal growth is an ongoing journey.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Avani Lekhara scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to win 2 golds at Paralympics; Mona Agarwal wins bronze

Not Beijing, this Indian city is new billionaire capital of Asia, its..

Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

Meet man who once earned salary of just Rs 65, now runs Rs 29208 crore company, he owns India's largest…

Meet actor who was a superstar, was once bigger than Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay, Salman, career got ruined after...

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

Biggest box office flop ever lost lost Rs 2000 crore; more than Adipurush, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganapath combined

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

