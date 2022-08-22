Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Woman falls asleep in sun for 30 minutes, wakes up with a 'plastic' forehead

She felt extreme pain in her face. And she was shocked to see the skin on her forehead was so tight that it started looking like plastic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

Woman falls asleep in sun for 30 minutes, wakes up with a 'plastic' forehead
Sirin Murad whose skin got damaged because she fell asleep under the sun for 30 minutes.

The 25-year-old beautician Sirin Murad was on a holiday in Bulgaria, when she decided to take a nap beside the pool in the 21-degree C sunshine without applying any SPF. However, when she woke up, she noticed she had developed a slightly sore and red face. 

At that moment she didn’t seek any medical attention as she thought everything was fine and continued enjoying her holiday. The next morning, she felt extreme pain in her face. And, she was shocked to see the skin on her forehead was so tight that it started looking like plastic. After, she took medical help her entire face began to peel, and she got some relief.

Read | From UV exposure to skin cancer: Three reasons why applying sunscreen in winters is important

"At first it really didn't feel like anything, it just felt a bit sore when I put pressure on it. It really hurt the next day but I actually got some relief when it started peeling. It didn't hurt and I felt much better," Murad to SWNS.

Further, she said, "Weirdly, my skin is great now. It even feels better than before, almost like it's renewed."

After experiencing this horrific incident, Sirin is spreading awareness about the importance of sunblock or sunscreen. Sunblock acts as a shield and protects our skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen also prevents early signs of ageing, and skin damage, including wrinkles, and unwanted pigmentation.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN SSLC Supplementary result 2022 date, time to be declared soon at dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, know how to check
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.