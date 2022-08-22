Woman falls asleep in sun for 30 minutes, wakes up with a 'plastic' forehead

Sirin Murad whose skin got damaged because she fell asleep under the sun for 30 minutes.

The 25-year-old beautician Sirin Murad was on a holiday in Bulgaria, when she decided to take a nap beside the pool in the 21-degree C sunshine without applying any SPF. However, when she woke up, she noticed she had developed a slightly sore and red face.

At that moment she didn’t seek any medical attention as she thought everything was fine and continued enjoying her holiday. The next morning, she felt extreme pain in her face. And, she was shocked to see the skin on her forehead was so tight that it started looking like plastic. After, she took medical help her entire face began to peel, and she got some relief.

"At first it really didn't feel like anything, it just felt a bit sore when I put pressure on it. It really hurt the next day but I actually got some relief when it started peeling. It didn't hurt and I felt much better," Murad to SWNS.

Further, she said, "Weirdly, my skin is great now. It even feels better than before, almost like it's renewed."

After experiencing this horrific incident, Sirin is spreading awareness about the importance of sunblock or sunscreen. Sunblock acts as a shield and protects our skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen also prevents early signs of ageing, and skin damage, including wrinkles, and unwanted pigmentation.