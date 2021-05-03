Woman, who did not know she was pregnant, gives birth on a flight, video goes VIRAL

In a surprising development, a Utah woman, who did not know she was pregnant, gave birth to a baby on a flight from Salt Lake City to Honolulu.

On Wednesday, Lavinia Mounga was flying to Hawaii when she started having contractions. "Overwhelmed in the best ways," she tweeted on Saturday.

Before boarding the flight, Mounga had tweeted: "Hey let’s getawaaaaaaaaay."

Mounga's story went viral on social media after after one passenger, Julia Hansen, took to TikTok and said, "A baby was just born on this plane."

In the video clip posted by Hansen on TikTok, the passengers on board the Delta flight can be heard applauding and congratulating the woman.

Hansen added: "To those wondering how she was able to fly in her third trimester, I sat next to her dad on the plane and he said they didn't even know she was pregnant."

Several nurses and doctors were present on the flight and they assisted Mounga with the birth.

Lani Bamfield, a nurse, wrote in a Facebook post: "If anyone would like to know how our trip to Hawaii is going… here's how it started. We delivered a 26-27 weeker in the airplane bathroom, in the middle of the ocean, with three NICU nurses, a Physicians assistant, and a family medicine doctor we were able to make it THREE HOURS before we could finally land but the baby and mom did great. God was definitely with us up there."