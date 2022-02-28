Woman wearing Russian flag embraces man in Ukrainian flag: Know the truth behind viral photo

As the Ukraine-Russia crisis reaches new heights with each passing day, devastating and heart-wrenching images of people suffering and making their way through the war-torn nations have been going viral on the internet.

One of the most famous images to emerge from the war between Russia and Ukraine is a photograph of a man and a woman embracing each other while they are draped in a Ukrainian flag and a Russian flag respectively.

These visuals emerged as the conflicts between the two nations grew. The photo was shared thousands of times on social media, instilling a sense of hope and speaking volumes about the situation in both countries and how it is affecting the civilians.

The heartwarming image was also shared by Indian MP Shashi Tharoor, who tweeted the viral photo along with the caption, “Poignant: A man draped in the Ukrainian flag embraces a woman wearing the Russian flag. Let us hope love, peace, and co-existence triumph over war and conflict.”

The image has been shared on multiple social media platforms, with people calling for the end of the war and peace in both nations. Many people also believed that the image of the couple embracing is actually from the current clash between Russia and Ukraine.

The real truth behind the viral photo is that it was taken back in 2019 in a concert, in the midst of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The woman in the photo, Juliana Kuznetsova, was embracing her fiancé in the photograph during a concert in Poland.

The image had gone viral in 2019 as well after Russia had invaded Ukraine a few years before. While speaking to the Washington Post three years ago, Kuztensova had said that they didn’t have any political intention behind the photo, but found that it gave hope to the people.

The Russian troops crossed the border of Ukraine with the intention of invasion on Thursday, after which a series of attacks have been launched in the country. Hundreds of casualties have been reported from Ukraine while over 1 lakh people have been displaced.