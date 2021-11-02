Woman wakes up from coma with different accent - What is Foreign Accent Syndrome?

In a bizarre incident, the accent of a woman from the United States changed dramatically after she woke up from a two-week coma. The woman, 24-year-old Summer Diaz from Los Angeles, the US who had never visited New Zealand before, started speaking in a Kiwi accent.

The woman met with an accident on November 25, last year when she was hit by a car while crossing the street while on her way home from the office. Diaz was taken to the nearest hospital. Doctors there found that the woman had sustained a plethora of injuries, including a broken pelvis and brain injury and placed her into a medical coma.

Summer Diaz spent two weeks in an induced coma after the accident. She has no memory of the day it happened. The woman initially felt disoriented and confused and could not speak. She communicated through sign language.

When she started to regain her voice there was a dramatic change in her speech. She went to a speech therapist and there her condition improved only to find out that her voice was changing. Slowly it came to the notice that there was a complete change in her accent. Subsequently, she discovered that she has a rare condition called foreign accent syndrome.

Since then, Summer Diaz has gone through several accents, with some lasting a few hours and others staying for months. "I had a very British accent, close to my boyfriend's for a while. I had a French one at one point and briefly, I was Russian. At the minute, it's settled on an Australian or New Zealand accent," she said.

However, Summer Diaz says that she is enjoying having foreign accent syndrome.

What is Foreign accent syndrome?

Foreign accent syndrome (FAS) is a speech disorder that causes a sudden change in speech.

Due to foreign accent syndrome, a native speaker is perceived to speak with a 'foreign' accent.

FAS is most often caused by damage to the brain as a result of a stroke or traumatic brain injury.

Other causes of FAS have also been reported including multiple sclerosis and conversion disorder.

As per medical experts in some cases, no clear cause has been identified which results in FAS.

Speech may be altered in terms of timing, intonation, and tongue placement so that is perceived as sounding foreign.

In this syndrome, speech remains highly intelligible and does not necessarily sound disordered.