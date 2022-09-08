Woman uses SPF on her face and not on neck, photo of her damaged neck goes viral

Applying sunscreen to your body and face is absolutely essential.

We all are well aware of the fact, how important it is to use sunscreen under the sun. Applying sunscreen to your body and face is absolutely essential. Whether it is the day, night cloudy, or sunny out, sunscreen helps to protect your skin from UV rays, which could cause premature ageing of the skin and dreaded sunburn.

A lot of people nowadays have started taking sunscreen seriously. But there have been cases when people only apply SPF on their faces and leaves certain area which can cause equal damage to the skin.

A 92 years woman, who applied sunscreen on her face for 40 years but not on her neck is facing the consequences of her own mistake. A photograph showing the striking consequences for her skin is getting viral on the internet. The post has been liked by 239,000 people, and more than 30,500 people had retweeted it, as awareness about full body coverage of the sunscreen.

Dr. Avi Bitterman, a dermatologist in New York, posted the photograph of the woman on Twitter on Friday. It shows sun damage on the skin of her neck, and far less discoloration and fewer wrinkles on her face when she applied sunscreen. The was easy to differentiate between the woman’s face where Sun Protection Factor (SPF) was applied and her neck where it was not. As her neck looked discolored and wrinkled her face still looked better.

The researcher said in the post that he's "happy to see this picture going around! amazing!", reiterating the importance of the article.

According to US Food and Drug Administration, Sun Protection Factor (SPF) is a measure of how much solar energy (UV radiation) is required to produce sunburn on protected skin (ie, in the presence of sunscreen) compared to the amount of solar energy required to produce sunburn on unprotected skin. Sunburn protection also increases as the SPF value increases.