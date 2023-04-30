Search icon
Woman uses fresh snow to make ice cream, viral video gives internet another nightmare

No, we're not making this up; someone made "snow ice cream" in the Himalayan mountains of Manali.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

Woman uses fresh snow to make ice cream, viral video gives internet another nightmare
screengrab

New Delhi: Have you ever managed to refuse ice cream? At least, not yet. This sweet delight is many people's first love, whether it's exceedingly hot or bitterly cold. There are numerous ways to satisfy your soul, ranging from velvety chocolate chip and butterscotch to tart orange ice candies. You've probably had fresh fruit ice cream made from soft papaya or melon, but have you had fresh snow ice cream? No, we're not making this up; someone made "snow ice cream" in the Himalayan mountains of Manali. The clip we are talking about is shared on Instagram by a user named @nerdysisters.

The video shows a girl filling a dish with snow from the ground. She then adds condensed milk and vanilla extract. As the video progresses, she can be seen taking a bite out of the combination.


“Ice cream made from FRESH SNOW! Snow experiment in Manali! We saw this ice cream being made from fresh snow and we had to try it. So when we went to Manali, we made sure to try out this jaw dropping dessert & see if it really works. Honestly add less condensed milk & you might just get the ice cream you wanted! It’s half pass, try only if you can carry the condensed milk & spatula with a bowl,” reads the video caption. 

The video has garnered over 60,000 likes so far and a ton of disgusted reactions from social media users.

 

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:
“Most brainless thing on internet today !,” shared an Instagram user. “Please don't start another pandemic,” posted another. “GThat's wayyyy toooo unhygienic” commented a third. “Dislike button lao yaar” wrote a fourth.

 

