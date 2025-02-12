A disturbing video has surfaced online, featuring a woman making her toddler sit on the edge of a rooftop.

The toddler, dressed in yellow tracks and a grey innerwear, was seen sitting on the edge of the rooftop of what appeared to be a multi-storey building.

Watch

As per a report by Bollywoodshaadis, the woman has been identified as Varsha Yadvanshi, being brutally slammed for her "insenstive" and "dangerous" act.

Here's how netizens reacted

"What extent have people reached for views", an user commented.

Another user echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, "She did this for views and comments so that she can get popularity".

A third joined, "Is she mad"?