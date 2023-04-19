Woman tries to steal peacock’s eggs, viral video shows what happened next

screengrab

New Delhi: Never,we repeat, never mess with a peacock, or you will regret it as much as these women did. Two women attempted to collect a peacock's eggs from a tree but quickly regretted their actions. One of them scaled the tree to get the eggs from the nest. The peacock, however, arrived just in time to save the eggs and attacked the woman. The viral footage was shared on the Twitter by account named The Figen and it has accumulated nearly 401,000 views.

In the now viral video, the women can be seen stealing peacock eggs from a tree. One of them climbs the tree and starts removing the eggs from the nest, delivering them to the other woman who is standing below. The peacock, on the other hand, swiftly realises what is going on and flies over to the tree to guard its eggs. The peacock swoops in and begins fighting the women in the tree before they can flee with the eggs. The bird starts attacking the woman, flailing its wings and striking at her until she flees. As the peacock defends its eggs, the other woman on the ground is seen fleeing the scene.

The clip obviously went viral on social media.Many viewers were taken aback by the video, complimenting the peacock's protective instincts and urging people not to meddle with these birds.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Thieves honestly — Oneeye Carrot (@oneeyecarrot) April 17, 2023

Hopefully, they learn their lesson and don't do it again. I'm with the peacocks defending their turf. — Rosemary (@Newdelarose) April 17, 2023