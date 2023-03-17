Search icon
Woman tries Thums Up pani puri, her shocking reaction is now a viral video

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 05:38 PM IST

New Delhi: The internet is a hotspot for videos showcasing some of the most bizarre food experiments. And, if you're a frequent social media user, you've probably seen a lot of them. Some of them are essentially foodie horrors. There is a fresh entrant into the market. It's named 'Thums Up pani puri', and the combination has stunned netizens.  Well now, a video that has been going insanely viral on social media features a woman trying this 'Thums Up pani puri' for real. Yes, you heard that right! the viral video, shared on Twitter by user named Mohammed Futurewala, a lady can be seen trying this bizarre concoction. Did she like the taste? Well, you need to watch the entire clip to get the answer to your question. In

 In the short clip, the vendor can be seen making Thums Up pani puri. He put the cold drink into a container and topped them with chopped onions and masala. Read that whole thing again as we are not kidding. Next, he served this pani puri to a lady. Well as the clip goes on the lady tastes the 'Thums Up pani puri' and she absolutely loved it. 

The video amassed over 8,000 views after being shared online. Netizens were absolutely disgusted after watching the clip. While some Twitter users enjoyed the video, others felt it was an odd combination. Check out some of the comments below:

