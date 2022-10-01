Woman touches 'Lord Ram' Arun Govil's feet in heartwarming viral video

File photo

Actor Arun Govil has become synonymous with Lord Ram ever since he played the role in the legendary television series Ramayan created by Ramanand Sagar. Govil has erlier shared how people still touch his feet. Even 34 years after the show ended, a recent incident on social media shows that Arun Govil is still revered as Lord Rama.

A woman can be seen touching the actor's feet and bowing down in a video that IAS officer Dr. Sumita Misra recently posted on social media. The actor is seen in the airport. The actor is seen having a pleasant conversation with the woman despite appearing a little uneasy.

Dr Misra shared the clip alongside the caption, "What is your image in the hearts of others, that is your greatness. It has been 35 years since the Ramayana TV serial, but Arun Govil, who plays the character of Ram, is still Lord Shri Ram for everyone. Emotional moment," in Hindi.

BJP State Secretary for Andra Pradesh, Vishny Vardhan Reddy too shared the clip, writing, "Exactly 35 years ago, Ramayan aired for the first time in 1987. Arun Govil played the role of Shri Ram and touched the hearts of people from all walks of the life@arungovil12 ji. Jai Shri Ram."