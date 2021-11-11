Woman throws hot soup at hotel manager's face, video goes viral

Quarrel over proper food not being served at restaurants is nothing new. But when the quarrel turns to an ugly fight where physical harm is done to one party is something not in good taste. In such an incident from the United States, a woman got so angry over an extremely hot soup delivered to her by a restaurant that she returned to throw it on the manager's face.

However, the manager managed to remain unhurt. The shocking incident was recorded by the CCTV cameras installed there and now the video of the woman throwing the soup at the manager's face is going viral. The CCTV footage shows that the accused woman was accompanied by a man and both fled from the spot after the incident.

The incident is said to have taken place on November 7 at the Mexican restaurant named Sol de Jalisco in Texas, United States.

What was the incident?

The accused had ordered soup from Sol de Jalisco restaurant. Shortly after delivery, the woman called the restaurant and started complaining to the manager.

The woman complained that the soup was so hot that the plastic lid was melting. After an argument over the phone, the woman went straight to the restaurant.

On reaching the restaurant, the woman argued with the manager over the box of soup. The argument between the two went on for some time taking an ugly turn.

In the heat of the moment, the woman suddenly picked up the soup box and threw it on the manager's face after which she fled from the spot with a man.

The manager of the restaurant tried to catch her but could not succeed. After this, the victim manager informed the police about the incident.

According to the manager, she apologized and also offered to return the money, but she got angry and started abusing and then threw the soup and ran away.

The Texas police have registered a case against the unknown woman and on the basis of the CCTV footage a search operation is on to nab her.