Woman throws fruits on road after vendor's cart hits her car - WATCH viral video

In a bizarre incident reported from Bhopal, a woman was seen throwing one papaya after another on the road when a fruit seller's cart bumped against her car. The incident happened last week, however, the video of the same has gone viral now after being circulated on social media.

The woman reports say is a professor at a private university in Bhopal.

In the video, the fruit seller is seen apologising and pleading for mercy when the woman keeps throwing papayas on the road recklessly.

Watch video:

Bhopal : After a slight touch of a car parked on the road, the woman in anger threw all the fruits of the fruit seller on the road. It is said that a professor of a private university in Bhopal, madam. The cartman kept pleading but madam did not listen.#Bhopal #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/cAFvPL7LRN — Mario David Antony Alapatt (@davidalapatt) January 11, 2022

Even when a motorcycle and a car passed by, the woman didn't stop. When some passersby told her that she was not wearing a mask, she argued that she had just come down from the building after seeing the fruit vendor's cart hit her car. She insisted that the vendor was at fault and showed the dent in her car.