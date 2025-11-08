Woman throws chilly powder on Gujarat's jeweller in an attempt to rob him, here’s what happened next; CCTV footage goes viral

In a shocking incident, a woman who attempted to rob a jewellery shop in Gujarat's Ahmedabad was caught on camera. She entered the gold and silver shop near the Ranip vegetable market and threw chilly powder on the jeweller, but ended up being slapped nearly 20 times in 25 seconds.

What happened?

The incident that occurred on November 3, 2025, was caught on CCTV, showing a woman entering a shop with her face covered with a dupatta. She posed as a customer and waited for the right moment to throw chilli powder at the shopkeeper, who sat in front of her. However, her plan went awry as the chilli powder failed to reach the shopkeeper's eyes, and he immediately got up and held her. He slapped her repeatedly around 20 times in 25 seconds, before dragging her out of the shop.



Watch the viral video here:

Meanwhile, the shopkeeper has chosen not to file a formal complaint; however, police officials have initiated an investigation to track down the woman involved in the incident. Authorities are relying on the CCTV footage to identify and locate her, and efforts are underway to bring her to justice.

The Ahmedabad Police, in a statement on X on Thursday, said, "In this case, the complainant was personally met twice to obtain a statement in this regard and was asked to file the complaint, but the complainant businessman is not inclined to lodge any complaint in this matter. Nevertheless, an investigation has been initiated to search for the accused based on the CCTV footage."

The incident has caught major attention online and has since spread widely. A social media user reacted, "Beautiful..... Instance justice...." Another user commented, "BRAVO Gujrati !!!