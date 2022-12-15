Woman throws baby shower for pet dog in viral video, leaves internet emotional

Screengrab

New Delhi: Animal lovers treat their pets as if they were family members, and while everyone knows that dogs are a man's best friend, this family proven that they love their dog as much as she loves them.

Celebrating a dog's birthday is becoming more common - from special pet bakeries to dog decorations, there are numerous ways to commemorate a dog's special day. But have you really heard of a dog baby shower? Well, now a video has surfaced on social media that shows a woman throwing a baby shower for her pet dog. With 5 million views, the video has gone viral for all the right reasons. Sujatha Bharathi, a pet parent, shared it on Instagram.

The now-viral video begins with the text "Baby shower for my cutie". The woman can be seen folding a chunni around her dog, wearing a garland around her neck, and applying tilak to her forehead as the video progresses. She even prepares and feeds thalis to stray dogs near the end of the video.

People on social media congratulated the woman and praised her for treating her dog as if it were a member of the family.

One user said, "It was very thoughtful of you all to hold a beautiful ceremony for your pregnant dog. May God bless you all for your wonderful treatment of your pet."

"May God continue to bless you! Needless to say, this dog is extremely fortunate "Another user commented. "What a lovely woman. What a lovely fur baby. God bless everyone "a third user added.