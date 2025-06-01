During the match at Lucknow Stadium, the woman stood in the packed stands next to her husband, holding up a bold poster written in Hindi.

In a bizarre incident that has taken social media by storm, a woman attending the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Lucknow Stadium made headlines with a dramatic ultimatum. Standing in the packed stands next to her husband, the woman held up a bold poster written in Hindi that read, “RCB agar final nahi jeeti toh mein apne pati ko talaak de dungi (If RCB doesn’t win the final, I’ll divorce my husband)”.

The woman, dressed in a bright red saree, held the sign high for cameras and cricket fans, with her phone placed against her waist. The poster also included her Instagram handle, leading many to believe the move was simply a stunt designed to go viral. Spectators nearby quickly took notice, capturing videos and selfies with her, which soon flooded social media platforms.

As the video spread, netizens couldn't help but react with a mix of laughter and concern. While some users laughed it off as an obvious attempt at fame, others questioned the logic behind dragging and deciding to end a marital relationship for a cricket match. “Pati ki kya galti hai? (What’s the husband’s fault)”, many users asked online, echoing a growing sentiment that the joke may have crossed a line.

The woman's vow to divorce her husband if RCB lost the final was widely condemned online, with many considering it not a valid reason to part ways. Divorce is a big decision that affects many lives and families, and many felt that the woman's ultimatum was a bit too extreme.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on social media, with some defending the woman's right to express her passion for her favorite team, while others criticizing her for taking it too far. Regardless of the motivations behind the woman's actions, one thing is certain - her dramatic ultimatum has become a talking point in the cricketing world.

Meanwhile, RCB sprinted to their first Indian Premier League final since 2016, the first in 9 years, with an imposing 8-wicket thrashing of Punjab Kings in a lopsided Qualifier 1 in the 18th season of the IPL.