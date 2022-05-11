Woman suffers panic attack at Delhi airport after Air India denies entry, now airline clarifies

Screen from the viral video

A video of an elderly woman is doing rounds on social media wherein she can be seen lying on the floor, breathing heavily, near the boarding gates of the Delhi Airport.

Her nephew has alleged that she had a panic attack after Air India refused to let her board the flight on 5 May.

In a video shared by him on Instagram, Vipul Bhimani said he, his aunt and his cousin had to catch a flight to Vadodara from Delhi International Airport terminal 3, but a few minutes of delay led to Air India denying them entry to the aircraft.

The airline claimed that three people had arrived after the boarding gate was closed, despite repeated calls from the staff to report before closure, as per ANI.

He added this happened despite the fact that their flight was not scheduled to take off for another 30 minutes.

Bhimani further accused Air India staff of callous behaviour, saying they called for security instead of medical help after his aunt fainted at the airport.

Air India reacts

However, Air India has clarified on the incident, saying that the video is "conveying a misleading image of Air India being apathetic towards a passenger, who is seen lying near the gate."

The airline added the woman and her two accompanying passengers reported to the boarding gate after it was closed even though they were called to report several times.

Further, the airline said a doctor was called immediately after the woman fell down but she began feeling better and declined any medical or wheelchair assistance.

