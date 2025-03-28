Mi Suk Park paid for a two-bed apartment along with parking space in the 50-storey Aykon London One tower. She submitted a deposit of 381,000 pounds (over Rs 4 crore) for the house, which she wanted to be her and her husband's main residence until retirement.

A woman who bought a 1.5 million pound (more than Rs 16 crore) Versace-designed flat in London (United Kingdom) has filed a suit against the developers after finding out that the bathroom had no bath.

The woman, who works as an accountant, claims she was promised "ultimate luxury" for an apartment in a building which has been dubbed the "Versace Tower" as the developers collaborated with the top fashion house for interior designing.

'Main house until retirement'

Mi Suk Park paid for a two-bed apartment along with parking space in the 50-storey Aykon London One tower. She submitted a deposit of 381,000 pounds (over Rs 4 crore) for the house, which she wanted to be her and her husband's main residence until retirement.

Delays, smaller room, and no bath!

She had sold her previous house in 2019 for the said flat, which was meant to be ready in 2020 but was handed over after a two-year delay in 2022.

Besides the complaint that one bathroom misses a bathtub, she also says one of the bedrooms has turned out smaller than expected.

The flat was "materially and manifestly different from the layout of the apartment as set out in the plan and description," Park said in her complaint.

Countersuit

The developers, on the other hand, have filed a countersuit accusing Park of not completing the purchase.

The case is underway at the Central London County Court.