Priyanka Gupta was accused of making reels on Instagram and other social media platforms during duty hours. She created these reels while driving her police car and in banks, with film songs playing in the background. SP of East Champaran, Swarn Prabhat, immediately took notice of the matter. Her social media videos went viral.

Viral videos of Sub-inspector Priyanka Gupta

A video reel of Sub-Inspector Priyanka Gupta with a film song is going viral. In the video, Priyanka is seen in uniform, sitting in a car. She had placed a cap inside the car. Another reel featuring the song "Zindagi itna to sikha rahi hai ki dosti sabse rakho lekin ummid kisi se nahi" is also going viral.

The Bihar DGP has issued instructions that no police officer should make reels or videos while in uniform during duty hours. Despite this, SI Priyanka remained active on social media and continued making videos in uniform. Priyanka Gupta has an account on Facebook with over 12,000 followers. Local citizens also lodged complaints with senior police officers.

Priyanka’s reels include videos inside the police station, while traveling in a government vehicle, and even during a bank inspection. He said, “Priyanka Gupta has been suspended. The police headquarters has given strict instructions that no police personnel or officer will make reels while in uniform. Action will be taken if anyone is found doing so. There is also a ban on using mobile phones during duty hours. Action will also be taken against those who violate this.”