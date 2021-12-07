Woman stuck at Attari border names newborn 'Border', Pakistan government denies entry to couple

Nimbu Bai and Balam Ram, a Pakistani Hindu couple, on December 2, welcomed their child at the Attari border, where they have been stuck for more than 70 days due to the lack of necessary documents to determine their identity. The couple named their child 'Border' as he was delivered along the international border.

The government of Pakistan has denied entry to the couple and their son 'Border' as their latest among the five children was born in India. The couple also does not have the required documents to return to Pakistan.

Reports state that Nimbu Bai went into labour on December 2 and delivered her child with the help of some ladies from the neighbouring Punjab villages. Nimbu Bai and her husband Balam Ram originally hail from the Rajanpur district of Punjab province of Pakistan.

They have been stuck at the Attari Border along with 98 other Pakistani citizens. They had visited India on a pilgrimage and to meet their relatives.

About the child, Local advocate Navjot Kaur Chabba had revealed that 'Border' will have to apply for a transit visa as he was born in the rural area from the SSP rural.

After the transit visa is duly obtained, it would then be sent to the Ministry of External Affairs which will begin the proper legal process to deport the family to their home in Pakistan.

Citing another similar case, Local advocate Navjot Kaur Chabba also spoke about a baby girl named Heena. Heena was born at the Amritsar Central Jail and was later deported to Pakistan, following due process.