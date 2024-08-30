Woman strolls through Paris with 'wolf-like' pet, video goes viral

A video of a woman walking a wolf-like pet through Paris has gone viral, amassing 189k views.

A woman was recently spotted walking the streets of Paris with a pet that left onlookers stunned. The animal, which appeared to be a wolf, sparked a flurry of reactions online. The viral clip was shared by Twitter account @AMAZlNGNATURE, quickly amassing over 189k views. In the video, the woman confidently walks with her large, ferocious-looking pet, drawing widespread attention. The caption accompanying the video read, “Meanwhile, in Paris,” while the description teased, “I don’t think it is what you think it is.”

The 14-second clip shows the woman casually strolling, her pet securely leashed as they pass by local shops. The animal, with its thick fur and cautious movements, bears a striking resemblance to a wolf, raising eyebrows and sparking intrigue.

But is it really a wolf? Many believe otherwise. Experts and viewers alike suspect the animal is actually a Czechoslovakian Wolfdog, a breed known for its uncanny wolf-like appearance. These dogs are known to be tall, with sharp features, and are often mistaken for wild wolves. Despite their intimidating looks, Czechoslovakian Wolfdogs are domesticated and make loyal pets.

Reactions poured in from amused social media users. “It’s an actual breed of dog, lol! It’s the Czechoslovakian Wolfdog. Definitely bred to look like wolves, but it’s domesticated,” one person commented. Another joked, “Do you know who is not getting robbed in Paris? The lady with the freaking wolf, that’s who.” A third user chimed in, writing, “Unaware Wolf.”