Woman sprints onto tarmac in Australia to catch her flight, video goes viral

A video circulating online has captured a daring incident at Canberra Airport, where a female traveler breached security to dash onto the tarmac in an attempt to catch a departing flight.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 10:19 AM IST

In a shocking turn of events at Canberra Airport, a video has surfaced, capturing a daring and inconsiderate move by a female traveler determined to catch her flight. The incident sent shockwaves through the airport and online communities, as the woman managed to breach security measures and sprint onto the tarmac in an attempt to catch a departing QantasLink flight to Adelaide, as reported by News.com.au.

The video, which quickly went viral, portrays the woman walking around the nose of the aircraft, while onlookers watched in disbelief. She seemed desperate to gain the pilot's attention, prompting the pilot to shut down the engine as a safety precaution.

The Australian Federal Police swiftly intervened and arrested the woman at 7:30 pm on Wednesday. Charges filed against her include two counts of damaging property, one count of unauthorized entry into a security zone, and one count of possessing a small quantity of cannabis.

Eyewitness Simon Hales shared his perspective on social media, describing the incident as "bizarre." Hales recounted how the woman, who had missed her flight, pushed past airport staff and ran onto the tarmac, eventually standing underneath the aircraft near the front wheel. Fortunately, the pilot received a warning and acted swiftly to ensure safety.

Dennis Bilic, another witness, filmed the entire episode and added, "People seemed unsure of how to react. We were left wondering, 'Is anyone going to stop her?'"

The audacious act resulted in a 10-minute delay for all flights at the airport, as operations temporarily halted to address the security breach. However, order was eventually restored, and flights resumed as usual.

