Woman sits on serving tray in Vande Bharat train, viral photo angers internet

screengrab

New Delhi: One or more stories involving the Vande Bharat Express train keep making headlines on a regular basis. But this time, the news that has surfaced concerns the people taking this particular train. You might wonder what happened now that was so unusual. Well a short clip of a girl sitting on the serving tray behind the seat in the Vande Bharat train has surfaced on the internet. The video however has enraged netizens.

Female passenger's carelessness

As per the information, the footage that has surfaced is only 3 seconds long. In which a young lady sits on the serving tray kept behind the railway seat to keep food and a laptop. She has kept both feet on the seat. She is looking at something on her phone while talking to another girl seated in front of her. According to the video, the girl has no notion that her actions may cause the tray to break. He might also get injured.

This video was actually shared by a fellow passenger. As a result, it appears that this train may be harmed not only from the outside, but also from within. For which such travelers will be held accountable. The footage was taken on March 5, 2023 at 6:11 p.m. This Vande Bharat Express was bound for New Delhi from Katra.

Vande Bharat train is known as the most premium train of India

The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is an electric multiple-unit, semi-high-speed train run by the Indian Railways. Its maximum speed is 180 kmph, and its operational speed is 130 kmph. It takes only 52 seconds to achieve 100 km/h. The Vande Bharat 2.0 trains are outfitted with the KAVACH system for improved operational safety. (Train Collision Avoidance System).