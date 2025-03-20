The incident happened outside Lohia Hospital in the Vibhuti Khand area of the city at approximately 11 pm. The entire event was captured on camera and the video has been circulating widely on social media.

A dramatic incident unfolded in Lucknow on Wednesday night when a woman began showing unusual behavior in the middle of the road. The incident happened outside Lohia Hospital in the Vibhuti Khand area of the city at approximately 11 pm. The entire event was captured on camera and the video has been circulating widely on social media.

The video shows the woman seated in the middle of the road, repeatedly twirling her head. She also swung her arms and occasionally folded her hands. A crowd quickly gathered at the scene. One person captured the entire incident on a mobile phone.

In the now-viral video a black bag can be seen next to the woman. The footage also shows vehicles passing by on the road.

Passersby called the police. According to Dainik Bhaskar, officers attempted to calm the woman down. The incident caused significant traffic congestion in the area. The drama lasted for approximately 20 minutes before the police reportedly escorted the woman to a separate location.

Social media reaction

As soon as the video was shared online, it quickly went viral. Taking to the comment section a user wrote, "Shortcut way of getting publicity," while another said that she is sick and needs medical attention.

A third user wrote, "This is not drama, please deal this with sensitivity, i don't know why people say this superstition, they should read about souls , energies and Different entities."

Meanwhile, the reason behind the woman's unusual behavior in the middle of the road is still unclear. Her identity is currently unknown. The police are investigating to gather details about her family.