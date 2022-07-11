Woman captures epic moment when lightning strikes truck, watch viral video

Twitter(@HCSOSheriff)

A recent video from Florida, USA has gone viral on the internet as netizens are amazed to watch lightning strike a vehicle.

The viral video shows a man riding a truck on the highway while lightning strikes his vehicle. The horrific incident has been surprisingly captured on a camera in an amazing manner.

According to media reports, the truck driver’s wife was travelling in a car behind the truck. She uploaded the video on social media, and it has won many hearts.

The man, named Edward Balen, was riding a small truck on his way to home on July 1. He was travelling with his three kids.

Watch the viral video:

LIGHTNING STRIKE CAUGHT ON VIDEO: On Friday, this lightning strike was so close to a #teamHCSO deputy driving on I-75, that it fried her work car!

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Let this be a reminder, in a thunderstorm seek shelter. A house, business, or vehicle can save a life. pic.twitter.com/PileMcOCpe — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) July 6, 2022

Another storm in the area led to heavy rains. While the entire family is safe, the incident was captured on camera by Michelle.

As seen in the video, the man’s truck caught fire right after lightning struck it. Later, the video was shared on Twitter by Hilsborough County Sheriff. The video has received more than 37.2k views there.

The video’s comments section if full of Twitter users saying that they are thankful that the man and the entire family is safe.