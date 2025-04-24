She also recalled taking a drive through the area a day before the ride, describing the mood on the streets as sombre. Locals, she noted, were deeply affected by the violence.

A peaceful shikara ride on Srinagar's Dal Lake has been shared online by Bengaluru-based interior designer Vinita Chaitanya, just two days after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The attack on April 22 left 26 people dead, including tourists and security personnel, casting a shadow over the region.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Vinita decided to go ahead with her pre-booked ride on April 24. She shared a video from the early morning experience, describing it as both beautiful and emotional. “There was a huge sense of loss among the locals,” she wrote in her caption. “Much anger, helplessness and heartbreak filled the air.”

In the video, she is seen gently cruising across the calm waters of Dal Lake. The scene is quiet, with only a few tourist boats around. Vinita interacted with Kashmiri vendors who approached her with flower baskets, kahwa tea, trinkets and handicrafts. She called the flower boats her favourite, mentioning how she bought seeds and bulbs with great enthusiasm.

Vinita said the vendors, though few, brought humour and warmth to the moment. She felt that the small exchanges of smiles, laughter and a little cash offered a moment of hope. “We lost ourselves in their world for a beautiful hour,” she said.

She also recalled taking a drive through the area a day before the ride, describing the mood on the streets as sombre. Locals, she noted, were deeply affected by the violence.

Her post has drawn attention online, with many praising her message of resilience and connection. While the pain of the attack remains, Vinita’s video shows that life in Kashmir continues, slowly and quietly, even in the aftermath of tragedy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation’s grief with a strong statement, promising action against those responsible for the Pahalgam attack. Speaking from Bihar, he said India will ensure justice for every life lost.

