Woman sends edible resume on a cake to Nike, viral ‘creative idea’ divides netizens

Photo: LinkedIn

A woman who made an oddball pitch for a job by sending an edible cake to Nike has gone viral on LinkedIn. In a post on the social networking platform, the woman named Karly Pavlinac Blackburn narrated the story in a post that has over 98,000 reactions.

The woman sent an “edible resume on top of a cake” to Nike during the sports equipment and shoe maker’s celebrations for JDI day (Just Do It day). The event had some of the biggest sports persons with Nike including NBA star LeBron James and NFL star Colin Kaepernick.

The woman, who was looking for a job with the company, researched and found a division within Nika which was an incubator startup called Valiant Labs. While the team wasn’t looking for new recruits, the woman decided to catch their attention with her unique approach.

She decided there was no “better way than to send a cake to a big party”. In order to show her creativity to the “creative” company. She contacted a store that made cakes with edible images on it and got the cake to the right people inside the massive Nike campus amids a huge party, she wrote, thanking the delivery person, a mother with a sleeping child, who got the cake delivered.

Reading the story, netizens had mixed reactions to the idea of the woman sending a CV as a cake. While some people called it a “great idea” and praised the girl for her out of the box thinking, some called it a “terrible gimmick” or “awful approach”.

READ | THIS Kerala doctor has become a viral sensation with his neat prescriptions