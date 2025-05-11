A woman sought divorce after relying on ChatGPT's interpretation of coffee cup readings, which claimed her husband was having an extramarital affair.

ChatGPT, known for assisting with research, writing, and suggestions, can have unforeseen consequences if relied upon excessively without critical evaluation. A peculiar incident involved a man whose wife used ChatGPT to interpret their coffee cups, a modern take on tasseography, leading to a divorce after the AI suggested the husband was unfaithful.

According to a report by Oddity Central, a Greek man shared on a Greek morning TV show the story of how ChatGPT allegedly destroyed his marriage by falsely accusing him of infidelity. The wife photographed the coffee grounds from their cups and uploaded them to ChatGPT for analysis. The AI then interpreted the grounds as evidence of the man's involvement with another woman.

The woman was deeply angered by the AI's interpretation, prompting her to file for divorce without any prior discussion with her husband. The man said, "I dismissed it with laughter, considering it to be absurd. However, she took the situation very seriously. She insisted that I leave, informed our children about the divorce proceedings, and subsequently, I received a call from a lawyer. That was the moment I understood that this was not merely a temporary issue or a passing phase."

The report noted that the AI claimed the man was fantasising about a mysterious woman whose name started with the letter ‘E,’ and with whom he was "destined" to start a relationship. According to the interpretation, this mystery woman was determined to break up their family.

Despite the man's denial and refusal to separate, he was served divorce papers just three days later. His lawyer has since stated that they will contest the divorce, arguing that the claims made by an AI chatbot have no legal validity and emphasizing that his client is innocent until proven guilty.