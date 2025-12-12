Woman says boss questions sick leave, internet tells her to ‘mail and switch off’

The employee said that she works under a woman manager whom she described as ''extremely toxic'' and ''inconsiderate towards her own team''.

A Reddit post has sparked widespread discussion surrounding toxic culture in her workplace. The employee who posted anonymously from a multinational company alleged that her manager discouraged her from taking sick leave, despite she was running a fever and suffering severe body pain.

The employee said that she works under a woman manager whom she described as ''extremely toxic'' and ''inconsiderate towards her own team''. According to her, the manager does not allow two team members to take leave on the same day.

''Sick leaves are out of question for her. We basically have to beg her to approve one. She is extremely inconsiderate towards her own team members,'' she added.

In the post, she also said that one of her colleagues’ fathers was in the ICU, yet the manager refused to grant leave. She also claimed that the manager imposed a strict rule blocking all kinds of leave in January, February, and December, even though the manager herself reportedly took time off in those same months.

The employee said she had already used her planned leave the previous week because the team was instructed to finish their annual leave before the year ended.

The post sparked conversations about toxic work environments and how senior staff misuse their authority.

''Why do people adhere to it, is what I really don't understand. If you desperately need a leave for whatever reason, avail it. There's nothing they can LEGALLY do except bitch and cry about it. Let them.,” she wrote.

Another user said, ''why do you guys let managers walk all over you, if you have leaves just mail it to them “health not good, taking sick leave”, DONT ASK FOR THEM FOR A LEAV, INFORM THEM. There is nothing they fan do to reject it.''

A third user wrote, ''Sorry, that you have to deal with this, but I hope people share the company names(or a hint) in future posts, so that we can avoid such workplaces.''

Also read: Woman fired for repeatedly arriving 40 minutes early to office, boss claims 'she refused to...'