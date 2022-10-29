Search icon
Woman saves baby elephant stuck in mud, viral video leaves netizens in tears

Just like this video showing a woman helping a baby elephant stuck in mud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

Woman saves baby elephant stuck in mud, viral video leaves netizens in tears
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Videos of people saving the lives of animals are often heartwarming to watch. These are the clip that bring joy to people's hearts. Just like this video showing a woman helping a baby elephant stuck in mud. The clip is shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda and it has won people’s hearts.

The viral video shows a baby elephant stuck in mud on the side of a field. A woman is seen helping the animal, and she eventually assists it in escaping. The video concludes with the elephant raising its trunk to thank the woman for her help and support. “She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing,” reads the video caption. 

The clip has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated nearly 7,000 likes and counting. Netizens hailed the kind gesture of the woman and showered her with love in the comments section. “You’re a hero, Good human, God bless” wrote an user. “I’m glad you did this video, superwoman” posted another. “This is amazing,so so touching” expressed a third.

 

