The unconventional matrimonial ad has gained considerable attention online, gaining over 1,00,000 views to date. Its quirky requirements have entertained social media users, leading to numerous humorous reactions.

A matrimonial advertisement has gained significant attention on social media due to its unique and specific criteria. The ad, which has been widely shared, was posted by a 30-year-old feminist employed in the social sector. She specifies her ideal groom as a well-built man aged 25 to 28 who operates a successful business and owns either a bungalow or a 20-acre farmhouse. Additionally, the groom must possess cooking skills and should not burp or fart.

The caption accompanying the screenshot of the ad reads, “30-year-old feminist woman, working against capitalism requires a 25-year-old wealthy boy with a well-established business. Koi Ho to batana (If there’s someone, please do tell).”

Taking to the comment section one user wrote, "The person who approved this ad in the newspaper should be interviewed for education purposes," while another said, “Someone’s priorities are sorted."

A third user wrote, "Zepto should delivered her a groom in 10 minutes." One user also questioned that why wants to get married, "I don’t understand why these feminist women need marriage."

Meanwhile, the ad was ultimately revealed to be a prank. A BBC report states that it was a lighthearted joke by a brother, for his sister, and her best friend. Published in 2021, the ad appeared in newspapers across several northern Indian cities and cost approximately Rs 13,000. The brother later shared that the prank was intended to celebrate his sister’s 30th birthday.

“Turning 30 is a milestone, especially given the societal pressure surrounding marriage. As you reach 30, your family and society begin to push you to get married and settle down,” the brother explained.