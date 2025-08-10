Woman’s social media post pushes Gurugram civic body to clear garbage within hours: 'I am looking for...'

In a now-viral post on X, Anuradha Tiwari expressed her disappointment at a garbage-filled stretch in Gurugram.

After a Delhi woman posted on social media demanding that garbage be dumped outside a minister's house, Gurugram authorities got the garbage dumping site cleaned in record time.

Posting a picture of the spot, she wrote, "I am looking for volunteers in Gurgaon who can help me pick up this kind of garbage and dump it right in front of ministers' bungalows. Who is interested in this?"

The post garnered quick responses. One person even offered heavy machinery for the job and said, "I can get a JCB for free. Tell me where to send it."

Her post had an immediate impact. Within hours, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) shared a picture of the same spot - now spotless - along with a statement.

The civic body wrote, "Respected Citizen, Regular garbage collection from this location is being done by #TeamMCG. Thank you."

This was not the first time that Gurugram's cleanliness drive has yielded results in a single day. Earlier, a local resident had said that he was "shocked" after he filed three separate complaints using the Swachhata app, and all the complaints were resolved within a few hours.

For some in Gurugram, it seems that a clear complaint can lead to garbage collection faster than expected.

