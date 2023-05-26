Search icon
Woman’s smart trick to take back glasses from a monkey impresses internet, viral video

The amusing clip is a guaranteed mood enhancer and will make you laugh out loud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:53 PM IST

Woman’s smart trick to take back glasses from a monkey impresses internet, viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Monkeys are adorable and, of course, amusing creatures. And seeing their antics, whether at the zoo or elsewhere, frequently leaves us giggling for a long time. Like this video, which was uploaded online and shows a monkey's amusing behaviours. The amusing clip is a guaranteed mood enhancer and will make you laugh out loud.

The Instagram video shows a man walking up a set of stairs while wearing glasses. However, a neighbouring monkey quickly steals the man's spectacles and runs to the corner of the stairs. As the animal struggles to figure out how to use its freshly stolen item, a woman arrives from the sidelines and hands the monkey some fruits.

The monkey quickly forgets about the glasses and focuses on the fruits. Within seconds, the woman takes the glasses and hands them back to the man.

The video was shared few days ago on Instagram, and it has since received over 1.2 m likes. Netizens flooded the comment section with their responses. 

While some praised the woman's skillful handling of the issue, others felt sorry for the monkey.

"This is Business, This is Deal ," commented an Instagram user with laughing emoticons. "This women is so smart," posted another. 

