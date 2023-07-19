Headlines

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia selected for Asian Games 2023 without trials? Wrestlers allege ‘protest’ controversy

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule released: Registration opens on July 24

Woman's sizzling rain dance to 'Cham Cham' burns internet, video is viral

Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal ditch Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV for humble Toyota in Rs 15 crore convoy

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Little girl's adorable dance to 'Tere Vaaste' melts hearts with cuteness, watch

Benefits of putting ghee on the belly button

10 south stars and their highly qualified spouses 

10 Superfoods for good height

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Sakshi Khanna, Vinod Khanna's son who failed to make career as actor; owns production company

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Inside pics of new Parliament building before inauguration; check out stunning details

Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss OTT 2 After His Smoking Photo Leaked? Here's The Truth

Delhi Flood: Yamuna again flows above danger mark, no respite from waterlogging in several areas

Amid opposition alliance, PM Modi exudes confidence in swift victory of NDA in 2024

Vivek Agnihotri introduces new film The Kashmir Files Unreported, promises to show 'vulgar truth of Kashmir genocide'

Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s team shares video of her ‘adorable birthday dance’, fans say ‘she is so cute’

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor’s ear during Bawaal promotions, netizens call it ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Woman's sizzling rain dance to 'Cham Cham' burns internet, video is viral

This particular video features a woman gracefully dancing in the rain to the rhythmic beats of Monali Thaku's "Cham Cham." The magic of her performance has struck a chord with viewers, prompting them to share and praise her remarkable talent.

DNA Web Team

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

New Delhi:  In the digital age, social media has transformed into an expansive virtual stage, providing artists with the perfect platform to showcase their talents to a global audience. Among the various art forms that have found their way into the spotlight, dance, with its captivating performances and mesmerizing movements, has taken center stage. From viral dance challenges to well-choreographed routines and spontaneous displays, the internet is brimming with an abundance of dance videos that continue to captivate and inspire millions.

In the vast ocean of dance videos shared across social media platforms, one video has recently emerged as a true sensation, captivating audiences worldwide. This particular video features a woman gracefully dancing in the rain to the rhythmic beats of Monali Thaku's "Cham Cham." The magic of her performance has struck a chord with viewers, prompting them to share and praise her remarkable talent.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Bhaav (@thebhaav)

In the video, the woman's movements are nothing short of mesmerizing. As the raindrops fall around her, she twirls with an effortless grace that seems almost ethereal. Each movement is precisely synchronized with the music, reflecting her deep connection with the rhythm. But it is the hair flips that add a delightful flair to her routine, emphasizing the beats with a touch of style and elegance.

What sets this performance apart is the seamless fusion of elegance and playfulness that the dancer exudes. Her dance routine is a harmonious blend of traditional grace and contemporary spontaneity. With every step, she effortlessly incorporates quirky footwork, infusing her performance with a sense of joyful spontaneity that is simply irresistible to watch.

Within a matter of days, this remarkable dance video has taken social media by storm, garnering millions of views and praise from people across the globe.  Thanks to a user named @TheBhaav, who shared this awe-inspiring video on Instagram, the world got to witness this extraordinary display of dance.

The video of the woman dancing in the rain has sparked a flurry of enthusiastic responses from viewers, who couldn't help but express their admiration and awe. Here are some of the reactions that flooded the comments section:

"I wish I could Dance like this. So so so good," posted an individual, clearly inspired by the dancer's breathtaking performance.

Another viewer couldn't contain their excitement over the dancer's hair flips, exclaiming, "Those hair flips!!!"

A third person simply stated, "So good," echoing the sentiments of many who were impressed by the dancer's skill and artistry.

One user shared their deep infatuation with the performance, saying, "Gosh, obsessed." 

