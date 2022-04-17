Woman’s naagin dance on ‘Kacha Badam’ goes viral, watch video

If you are a social media person, you must have seen endless videos on Bhuban Badyakar’s viral song – Kacha Badam. From influencers to celebs, every other person has made dancing videos on the peanut seller’s peppy number. This time, a desi woman has taken over the internet with her unique steps on the super viral song.

As seen in the video, the woman is dressed in a blue saree. She is spotted dancing in a gathering where the song Kacha Badam is playing in the background.

The video shows her making snake-like movements with her tongue as she dances like nobody is watching her. She enjoys doing her naagin dance while people around her are seen laughing at the oddly hilarious moment.

Watch viral video here:

The now-viral video was posted on Instagram by an account named ‘butterfly_mahi’ and it has already received more than 16,300 likes.

Her version of the trending Bengali song has welcomed mixed reactions from the viewers. While some are appreciating the woman’s unique dancing style, others are cracking up at her thumkas.

The comments section of the video is also full of laughing emojis.