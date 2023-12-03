Headlines

Woman's inspiring push-up challenge with soldier in snowy terrain goes viral, watch

A video shared by fitness coach Neha Bangia on Instagram features her engaging in a push-up challenge with a soldier amidst snow-covered terrain, showcasing strength and camaraderie.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 06:33 AM IST

A captivating video capturing a woman engaging in a push-up challenge with a soldier amidst snow-covered surroundings has captivated social media users, garnering widespread attention for its display of strength and camaraderie. Shared by fitness coach Neha Bangia on Instagram, the footage showcases a friendly push-up competition between the woman and an army official, braving knee-deep snow.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Bangia (@thatfitmum)

In the heartfelt caption accompanying the video, Bangia expressed her admiration for the soldier, commending his resilience in enduring extreme cold with unwavering enthusiasm. Beyond showcasing her physical prowess, the video pays homage to the dedication and fortitude exhibited by military personnel who endure such harsh conditions year-round.

Recalling the moment, Bangia shared in her caption, "I was just making my push-ups video and the fauji bhai standing behind in the video told me ‘humne yahaan kisi ladki ko pushups karte hue kabhi nahi dekha, hum roz kasrat karte hain kyunki thand se bachne ka yeh best tareeka hai yahaan’" (translated as "We have never seen a girl doing push-ups here; we exercise daily because it’s the best way to protect ourselves from the cold here").

The video's chilly setting, featuring temperatures plunging to -16 degrees Celsius, adds an extra layer of awe to the impressive feat.

Instagram users expressed diverse reactions to the video. One user commented, "The push went on 1:2 ratio… Anyways, good try," while another expressed pride in the Indian Army, stating, "Proud of the Indian Army, look at his speed, hats off to you as well." Another user, touched by the post, shared a personal connection, saying, "Anything remotely #indianarmy gets me totally mushy. Your post took the cake, though. Hats off to our persons in uniform, and the folks who support them at home." A fourth user simply remarked, "This seems intense."

