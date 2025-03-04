An Indian woman who took a cab in South Korea posted a hilarious conversation with the driver who was shocked at her answers. She went on explaining about India to him.

A shocking yet hilarious video has gone viral on social media where an Indian woman is seen conversing with a Taxi driver in South Korea. The video is indeed shocking for an interesting reason.

Indian woman’s funny cab conversation with Korean driver

Piyusha Patil, an Indian fashion and beauty content creator, posted a video on Instagram. She wrote that “taxi ajusshi (uncle) in Korea” had a habit of asking bizarre questions. She also said that here conversations in cabs usually turned out to be “wildest conversations” and so she decided to record this one.

The video she posted showed a curious question by the Korean driver asking Patil where she is from. When she answered that she was from India it shocked the driver as he did not know that a country like India even exists. Patil then explained that India was nearby China and Pakistan. The driver thinks that she was taking a wrong name and corrected her by saying, “Indonesia?”. This made her laugh, and she responded with “No, India or Indo”.

The cab driver was still not convinced and asked again, “There is something called India. What is the population?” To this Piyusha Patil answered that India was the world's most populated country “Even more than China,” which came as another shock for the cabbie. The driver was truly amazed and made a shocking sound.

He then told the population of China “China has 1.3 billion people,” still not believing that any country’s population would be more than China’s. Patil then responded by telling him the precise population that India has around 1.4 billion people. To this the driver’s response came in Korean, “Then it must be India”, acknowledging India for the first time and believing what she said.

The driver continued to ask her more questions. One of them was if she attended any Indian or Chinese university and that why she was in South Korea. To this Piyusha responded by saying that she went to Ewha Womans University which impressed the cab driver who called it “Wow best” in Korean.

Several Instagram users found the video humorous, but many felt bewildered by the cab driver's naive responses.

Social media users' quirky responses

A user responded commented, “All the kdramas I've watched help me understand everything so much better! Hilarious convo, I know you wanted to flee the scene!” Another one who felt the same pain wrote, “I also find myself in similar situations in India. Guess what, I’m Indian. So cut the old guy some slack. He’s just curious you know.”

“Was he faking it or he really didn't know about India. I mean its just hard to believe,” another person said. A man using laughing emojis at the end joked, “Koreans are always high……. I guess mainly in conversations.”

