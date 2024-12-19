An adorable video of a woman practicing a classical dance on ‘Chand Sifarish’ has gone viral on social media, with netizens heaping praise on the performance.

The clip, shared on Instagram, features a woman performing an enchanting dance on ‘Chand Sifarish’ from the movie ‘Fanaa’ - starring Aamir Khan and Kajol.

Dressed in a sleeveless white top and straight fit jeans, the woman was seen engrossed in her dance.

A key highlight of the clip is that a bird was seen sitting on the roof, as if it was admiring her performance.

Referring to the bird, the title of the clip read, “Posting it only because I had a cute audience while I was practising the dance".

Here’s how netizens reacted

"What marking?? Girl so casually dropped such graceful moves and called it marking", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "calling this “marking” has got to be a crime it’s flawless".

A third joined in, "The Movements are graceful..."