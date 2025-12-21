Woman’s birthday cake ordered on Zomato comes with 'leave at security' message, goes viral

She shared a short video on Instagram of the cake being presented to her during her party.

Ordering a birthday cake online often seems straightforward. You pick a design, add a heartfelt message, and wait for a sweet surprise to arrive. But sometimes, things do not go as planned. Instead of a perfectly frosted “Happy Birthday” cake, the result can be completely unexpected. This is exactly what happened to one woman on her birthday. A friend ordered a cake for her through Zomato, but the surprise turned into a hilarious mishap when the message meant for the delivery agent was printed right on the cake.

She shared a short video on Instagram of the cake being presented to her during her party. In the video, she looks surprised for a moment, then bursts into laughter, while everyone around her reacts to the unusual message. Instead of a birthday greeting, the cake read, "Leave it with the security guard." This phrase, typically used as an instruction for deliveries to gated communities or buildings, was printed right on the cake.

"So it was my birthday today. My friend ordered a cake from Zomato and the cake guy literally wrote 'Leave it with the security guard'," she wrote in the caption.

The viral video garnered significant attention online, with people sharing similar instances of such mishaps.

One user wrote, "I once wrote in the Zomato instructions section - 'Write Happy Birthday Mom' and they wrote 'Happy Birthday Mom'."

Someone else shared, "Once I wrote, 'Handle with care...' They wrote the same thing."

A comment read, "They made you all smile and laugh, along with a little bit of surprise." Another person shared, "It was my sister's anniversary... I had specified that I wanted an anniversary cake topper, not a birthday one... They wrote 'My Sister' on the cake and sent an anniversary cake topper for it."

One user commented, "I've experienced this."

"Customer satisfaction at its finest," another joked.

Such cake-related blunders often go viral on social media. Previously, a post on Reddit showed a cake ordered for a colleague's farewell that arrived with the exact instructions written on it: "Please write 'Bye' on the cake." Read the full story here.

