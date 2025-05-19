A girl's adorable dance to 'O re Piya' is going viral online, leaving netizens in awe.

A girl's adorable dance to 'O re Piya' is going viral online, leaving netizens in awe. The video has been shared on Instagram by a content creator named Nikki. In the now-viral clip, Nikki can be seen grooving to the hit Bollywood song with grace and charm, capturing hearts.

The content creator is seen dressed in a beautiful brown Anarkali suit, with her hair tied in half ponytail. She grooved to the instrumentals with perfection. A little jump in the end was cherry on the cake!

Watch

"I tried doing something out of my style, hope you guys like it", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"So beautiful… doesn’t look so easy dearYou did so beautifully", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "Too good".

A third joined, "Superb".